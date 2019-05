Nong Khai customs officers have charged a Lao with smuggling medical cannabis oil into Thailand via the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge.

Pornpirom Wichit, 45, was arrested in Mueang Nong Khai district after 65 bottles of cannabis oil, estimated to be worth around Bt195,000, were found in his luggage.

By Kamthon Kongsombat

