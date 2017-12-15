Friday, December 15, 2017
NASA and Google found first solar system to have 8 planets like our own

Today NASA and Google found another planet in the Kepler-90 solar system, making it a solar system with eight planets, just like ours.

According to Business Insider:

That finding is due to the discovery of a new planet, Kepler-90i — a hot, rocky orb circling a sun-like star called Kepler-90, which is 2,545 light-years from Earth. The planet was found using a machine-learning system from Google, which was put to work sifting through data from NASA’s Kepler spacecraft…

Carla Sinclair,
Boing Boing

