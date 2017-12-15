Friday, December 15, 2017
Home > Tech > FCC votes to gut net neutrality rules

FCC votes to gut net neutrality rules

Internet cloud network
TN Tech 0

Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to roll back net neutrality protections in the US. In a 3-2 vote, FCC commissioners approved a proposal — first revealed in full detail last month — that repeals 2015 rules and reverses over a decade of work by the FCC to fight net neutrality violations. This move breaks with the country’s historical tradition of bipartisan support for a free and open internet and supporting innovation online.

Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee said:

“This is a dark day for the internet. By rolling back net neutrality rules, the FCC has cleared the path towards a dramatic overturn of how the internet works in the US. Rather than preserving the internet as a free market for ideas, the FCC has given a handful of companies the power to decide what lives and dies online – ignoring the millions of Americans who called for the protection of net neutrality. Now is not the time to accept defeat. We must explore all judicial and political options in order to save the free and open internet.”

Full story: webfoundation.org

Web Foundation

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

CAT Telecom puts brakes on DTAC 3G launch

Breaking News

It’s official, Thailand launches 3G service

Breaking News

Pirada Techawijit to become the first Thai national to travel space

Leave a Reply