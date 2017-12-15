FCC votes to gut net neutrality rules

Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to roll back net neutrality protections in the US. In a 3-2 vote, FCC commissioners approved a proposal — first revealed in full detail last month — that repeals 2015 rules and reverses over a decade of work by the FCC to fight net neutrality violations. This move breaks with the country’s historical tradition of bipartisan support for a free and open internet and supporting innovation online.

Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee said:

“This is a dark day for the internet. By rolling back net neutrality rules, the FCC has cleared the path towards a dramatic overturn of how the internet works in the US. Rather than preserving the internet as a free market for ideas, the FCC has given a handful of companies the power to decide what lives and dies online – ignoring the millions of Americans who called for the protection of net neutrality. Now is not the time to accept defeat. We must explore all judicial and political options in order to save the free and open internet.”

Full story: webfoundation.org

