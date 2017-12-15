Suthep ‘poll ploy’ upsets

Calls to amend the organic law governing political parties by former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban have drawn flak from critics suspecting they are a political ruse aimed at delaying the general election tentatively set in November next year, and prolonging the power of the regime.

Emerging from the political wilderness, Mr Suthep, the former leader of the now defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), as well as Paiboon Nititawan, head of the the People’s Network for Reform, have recently called on the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) to amend the legislation to ensure a “political level playing field” for all parties.

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH

BANGKOK POST