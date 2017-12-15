Friday, December 15, 2017
Suthep ‘poll ploy’ upsets

Suthep during the Bangkok protests
TN News

Calls to amend the organic law governing political parties by former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban have drawn flak from critics suspecting they are a political ruse aimed at delaying the general election tentatively set in November next year, and prolonging the power of the regime.

Emerging from the political wilderness, Mr Suthep, the former leader of the now defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), as well as Paiboon Nititawan, head of the the People’s Network for Reform, have recently called on the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) to amend the legislation to ensure a “political level playing field” for all parties.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AEKARACH SATTABURUTH
BANGKOK POST

TN

