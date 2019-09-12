Thu. Sep 12th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police probe online baby adoption service

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
5 months old Thai baby boy sucking milk

5 months old Thai baby boy sucking milk. Image: Mattes.


Thailand’s anti-human trafficking police have been ordered to investigate a Facebook page which was allegedly offering an adoption service for parents who cannot afford to raise their baby, said Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh today (Tuesday).

He said that, although the web page has now been shut down, the anti-human trafficking police will continue their investigation to track down the perpetrators who ran service on several social media platforms which, he added, is illegal even though the parents of the baby had given it up for adoption.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Has Its War Room to Cope with Flooding

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government to Issue New Economic Stimulus Measures Later This Month

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Rising Chao Phraya brings renewed flood alert for 7 provinces

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Police probe online baby adoption service

2 mins ago TN
2 min read

dtac begins 5G trial on 28 GHz spectrum at its Never Stop Cafe

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Body of missing crewman found in salvaged boat

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government Has Its War Room to Cope with Flooding

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close