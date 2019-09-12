Police probe online baby adoption service





Thailand’s anti-human trafficking police have been ordered to investigate a Facebook page which was allegedly offering an adoption service for parents who cannot afford to raise their baby, said Social Development and Human Security Minister Chuti Krairiksh today (Tuesday).

He said that, although the web page has now been shut down, the anti-human trafficking police will continue their investigation to track down the perpetrators who ran service on several social media platforms which, he added, is illegal even though the parents of the baby had given it up for adoption.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



