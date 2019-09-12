Philippines: Ex-Governor Wounded, Bodyguard Killed in Ambush





Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a vehicle carrying a former Philippine congressman once erroneously tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a narco-politician, wounding him and killing one of his bodyguards who was riding in another car, officials said Wednesday.

Four other men who were traveling with Amado Espino Jr., a former congressman and ex-governor of Pangasinan province north of Manila, were also wounded in the roadside shooting by gunmen on board two vehicles, police said.

The slain member of Espino’s security details was identified as police Staff Sgt. Richard Esguerra, authorities said.

“Esguerra sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot,” said police Provincial Director Redrico Maranan.

There was confusion earlier about the number of slain victims, Maranan added, apologizing for the error.

Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña, regional police chief, told CNN-Philippines he had been told that the injured Espino was in stable condition and “out of danger.”

Espino, 71, had been taken to the province’s Blessed Family Doctors General Hospital in San Carlos city, not far from the scene of attack, Orduña said.

Investigators were trying to establish a motive behind the ambush, police said.

