Catholic Church Will ‘Disappear in 25 Years’, Philippine President Duterte Warns

By TN / February 26, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is internationally known for his stern and sarcastic remarks, has repeatedly lashed out at the Catholic Church, slamming bishops in his country as “useless fools” and “sons of b***hes”.

In his latest verbal attack on the Roman Catholic Church, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte predicted that “this church will disappear in almost 25 years” and that “people will forget it”.

“When they get horny, the sons of b****es, they go after nuns. If they’re gay, they go after young boys. Who needs a religion like that?” Duterte told a public gathering in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday.

