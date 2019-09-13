Pope Francis to visit Thailand as pilgrim of peace in November





His Excellency Paul Tschang In-Nam, the archbishop of Thailand, and His Eminence Cardinal Francis-Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, officially announced in a press conference held by the Catholic Social Communications of Thailand on Friday (September 13) that His Holiness Pope Francis intends to make an official visit to the Kingdom on November 20 to 23.

They said the Pope is coming to Thailand as a pilgrim of peace and aims to promote inter-religious dialogue.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



