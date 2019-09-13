Fri. Sep 13th, 2019

Pope Francis to visit Thailand as pilgrim of peace in November

Pope Francis in Varginha, Brazil

Pope Francis in Varginha, southwest Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Photo: Tânia Rêgo/ABr.


His Excellency Paul Tschang In-Nam, the archbishop of Thailand, and His Eminence Cardinal Francis-Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, officially announced in a press conference held by the Catholic Social Communications of Thailand on Friday (September 13) that His Holiness Pope Francis intends to make an official visit to the Kingdom on November 20 to 23.

They said the Pope is coming to Thailand as a pilgrim of peace and aims to promote inter-religious dialogue.

