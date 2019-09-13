Omani Tourist racks up 50,000 baht bar bill in Pattaya1 min read
Omani Tourist racks up 50,000 baht bar bill in Pattaya, refuses to pay bill and claims didn’t know what ringing the bell meant
Pattaya- A 33-year-old man from Oman out with his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya claimed that he didn’t know what ringing the bell meant this week when he rang the bell nearly twenty times in a local bar and racked up a huge bar bill, then refused to pay.
(Editor’s Note: Despite having a Thai girlfriend with him and allegedly being a regular visitor to the country)
At a bar near Pattaya in the Naklua area, he rang the bell about twenty times and the staff and all customers present enjoyed free drinks, according to the owners of the bar. The tourist was not named to the media.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / CH7