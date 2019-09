BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – The Agriculture Ministry is ready to ban three controversial farm chemicals nationwide immediately if the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) resolves to ban them, said Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

The 29-member NHSC under the Ministry of Industry is authorized to issue the resolution on the proposed ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

