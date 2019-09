US President Donald Trump has said he would visit Thailand along with the First Lady, after hosting a party in New York that included Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife on September 24.

Prayut, who is in New York for United Nations meetings, had a short communication with Trump, at which he extended an invitation, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokesman at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts