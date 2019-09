PATTAYA: The owner of a Nong Prue bar thought one of her cakes had exploded in the oven, but the noise was a Russian man falling through the kitchen roof early on Thursday morning.

A bruised and shaken Roman Shitov, 30, gave confusing statements when police asked him where he stayed and what happened.

