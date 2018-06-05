Anti-paraquat protesters to rally at of Government House

About 500 rubber planters will join members of a network of anti-hazardous substances organizations to rally in front of the Government House on Tuesday to protest against the continued use of three hazardous agro-chemicals, namely paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate.

Mr Sunthorn Rakwong, president of the association of rubber planters of 16 countries, said on Monday that rubber planters and members of the anti-hazardous substances network would meet with Agriculture Minister Krisda Bonrach in the afternoon after the rally at the Government House to discuss the recent decision of the Hazardous Substances Committee to allow the continued use of paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate under tighter regulations and controls.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS