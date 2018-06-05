Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Home > News > Anti-paraquat protesters to rally at of Government House

Anti-paraquat protesters to rally at of Government House

Thai flag at the Government building
TN News 0

About 500 rubber planters will join members of a network of anti-hazardous substances organizations to rally in front of the Government House on Tuesday to protest against the continued use of three hazardous agro-chemicals, namely paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate.

Mr Sunthorn Rakwong, president of the association of rubber planters of 16 countries, said on Monday that rubber planters and members of the anti-hazardous substances network would meet with Agriculture Minister Krisda Bonrach in the afternoon after the rally at the Government House to discuss the recent decision of the Hazardous Substances Committee to allow the continued use of paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate under tighter regulations and controls.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Gasa Dzong also known as Gasa Tashi Tongmön Dzong in Bhutan

Bhutan’s King commands today a public holiday to allow nationwide mourning for Thai King

General Prawit Wongsuwan

Thai Authorities to Punish Responsible for Online Threats to MoD – Army Chief

Breaking News

Thailand burns nearly 2.5 tons of illicit drugs

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close