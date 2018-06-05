Thailand joins the global movement to combat forced labour

GENEVA (ILO News) – On 4th June 2018, Thailand deposited the instrument of ratification of the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930 , with the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), thereby becoming the 24th country worldwide and the first in Asia to ratify the instrument. The Protocol, adopted by an overwhelming majority at the International Labour Conference in 2014, reinforces the international legal framework for combating all forms of forced labour, including trafficking in persons, and calls on ratifying States to take measures to prevent forced labour, protect victims and ensure their access to remedies and compensation.

According to global estimates, there are 24.9 million victims of forced labour throughout the world, of whom 4.8 million are victims of sexual exploitation. In the private sector, forced labour generates USD 150 billion in illegal profits every year. Several economic sectors are affected, including domestic work, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and fishing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand