Guatemalan Volcano Eruption Death Toll Rises to 69 – Authorities

According to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, it has received 69 bodies and only 17 of them have so far been identified.

The volcano Fuego located nearly 25 miles west of Guatemala City erupted on Sunday. The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala earlier announced that there were 65 victims.

The natural disaster has prompted the evacuation of 3,260 people, while 1.7 million people across the country have been affected by the volcano.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International