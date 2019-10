CHIANG MAI: A minor earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hit Doi Saket district of this northern province on Sunday morning. No damage was reported.

Thanawut Panjaudomlarp, director of the Northern Meteorological Office, said the quake occurred at 10.10am with the epicenter in Doi Saket district and 2 kilometres underground. It was felt briefly in some areas but there were no reports of any damage.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

