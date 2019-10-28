Mon. Oct 28th, 2019

Temperature in N and NE Thailand to drop 2-4°C from tomorrow until Friday

Women outside a house in Northeastern Thailand

Women outside a house in Northeastern Thailand. Photo: Youtube.


Temperatures in the northern and north-eastern regions of Thailand are forecast to drop 2-4°C from tomorrow until November 1st due to a cold front moving in from China.

The Meteorological Department said this morning (Monday) that an intense high-pressure cell from China is moving south to cover the northern parts of Thailand, bringing thunderstorms and strong winds initially, followed by more strong winds and falling temperatures.

