Temperature in N and NE Thailand to drop 2-4°C from tomorrow until Friday
Temperatures in the northern and north-eastern regions of Thailand are forecast to drop 2-4°C from tomorrow until November 1st due to a cold front moving in from China.
The Meteorological Department said this morning (Monday) that an intense high-pressure cell from China is moving south to cover the northern parts of Thailand, bringing thunderstorms and strong winds initially, followed by more strong winds and falling temperatures.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World