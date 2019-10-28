Indian tourism is the future of Thailand1 min read
Indian tourism is the future of Thailand, 14 million people yearly expected by 2030, average spend of 5,800 baht daily according to Thai government and Thai media
Thai and English language media, led by TNN, a popular Thai news website, have reported over the weekend that the only way is forward for Thai tourism when it comes to the potential of the Indian market.
The Times of India, a popular Indian based newspaper, also regularly releases articles of celebrities, actresses and influencers in India visiting Thailand, like the one below, that are driving middle and upper class Indians to Thailand in droves.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / Source: TNN and Thaivisa