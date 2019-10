CHIANG MAI: A local bus driver has been sacked for assaulting a foreigner who had boarded his bus carrying a bicycle on Saturday. His employer blamed the incident on a “miscommunication”.

RTC Chiang Mai City Bus Co announced the driver’s dismissal on its Facebook page on Monday night, after a video clip on social media showed the man attacking a foreign passenger.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts