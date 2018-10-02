Thai baht banknotes
News

Inflation in steady rise for 15 consecutive months

By TN / October 2, 2018

Inflation has continued to rise 15 months in a row to an average of 1.14 per cent for the first nine months of this year, said Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Commerce Ministry.

The inflation rate for September represented an increase of 0.29 percent compared to the same period last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close