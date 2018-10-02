Inflation in steady rise for 15 consecutive months





Inflation has continued to rise 15 months in a row to an average of 1.14 per cent for the first nine months of this year, said Ms Pimchanok Wornkhorporn, director of Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Commerce Ministry.

The inflation rate for September represented an increase of 0.29 percent compared to the same period last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article