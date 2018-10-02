LAX to allow marijuana in carry-ons





PanARMENIAN.Net – Los Angeles International Airport, better known as LAX, has announced that it will permit travelers to bring small amounts of legal marijuana through security in their carry-on bags, CNN reports.

But wait: That doesn’t mean you can toke up at the airport.

Pot is legal in several US states, but not on the federal level, so you still need to study up before packing your bags on your way out of LA.

In 2016, California passed Proposition 64, aka the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. The passing of this proposition means that as of of January 1, 2018, it is legal in California “for individuals 21 years of age or older to possess up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana for personal consumption.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article