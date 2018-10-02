Japanese Government Resigns to Enable New Cabinet’s Formation

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The Japanese government resigned on Tuesday in order to enable Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to form a new cabinet of ministers, local media reported.
In a couple of hours, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced the composition of new government.
According to the NHK broadcaster, only six of the country’s 18 ministers retained their posts. These are the key ministers, who seem to be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s closest associates: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii, Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Suga himself.
