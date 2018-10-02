Cops arrest four fugitive Chinese fraud suspects





Four Chinese nationals, who allegedly defrauded fellow Chinese of 5.4 billion yuan (about 27 billion baht) before fleeing to Thailand, have been arrested by the Immigration Bureau (IB).

The suspects were identified as Gu Tian Long, 33, Wang Jian Jun, 43, Qiu Ling Me, 39, and Nong Kai Ming, 42.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

