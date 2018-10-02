Prisons to Allow Video Calls Between Inmates, Family

BANGKOK — Officials are eyeing a popular messaging application to add video call services between inmates and visitors in prisons.
Five prisons nationwide will allow inmates to receive video calls from family and relatives through Line application for the first time, according to the Department of Corrections on Monday.
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
