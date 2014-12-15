Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Home > News > English Child Abuser Hiding In Thailand

English Child Abuser Hiding In Thailand

TN News 1

An English judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a convicted child abuser on the run in Thailand from a six-year prison sentence.

Having been released on bail following his arrest, Damien Midgley, 37, formerly of Becca Lane, Aberford, Leeds, fled after he was charged with 11 offences of abusing four children under 13 at the Newthorpe Equestrian Centre near South Milford.

Read more: stickboybangkok.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thailand to proceed with high speed rail project

Dengue fever remains a concern this year

Thailand may introduce joint public transport tickets in 2015

One thought on “English Child Abuser Hiding In Thailand

Leave a Reply