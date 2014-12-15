English Child Abuser Hiding In Thailand

An English judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a convicted child abuser on the run in Thailand from a six-year prison sentence.

Having been released on bail following his arrest, Damien Midgley, 37, formerly of Becca Lane, Aberford, Leeds, fled after he was charged with 11 offences of abusing four children under 13 at the Newthorpe Equestrian Centre near South Milford.

