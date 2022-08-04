4 Myanmar migrants killed, 9 injured in road accident in Kanchanaburi









KANCHANABURI: Four illegal Myanmar migrants were killed and nine others injured after a car overturned on Highway 323 in Sangkhla Buri district of this western border province early on Sunday.

Pol Capt Tara Navanich, deputy investigation chief of Sangkhla Buri police station, said the accident occurred at about 4am on Highway 323 (Sangkhla Buri district-Three Pagoda Pass) at Moo 3 village in tambon Nong Lu.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





