August 29, 2022

4 Myanmar migrants killed, 9 injured in road accident in Kanchanaburi

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station. Photo: calflier001.




KANCHANABURI: Four illegal Myanmar migrants were killed and nine others injured after a car overturned on Highway 323 in Sangkhla Buri district of this western border province early on Sunday.

Pol Capt Tara Navanich, deputy investigation chief of Sangkhla Buri police station, said the accident occurred at about 4am on Highway 323 (Sangkhla Buri district-Three Pagoda Pass) at Moo 3 village in tambon Nong Lu.

Piyarat Chongcharoen
