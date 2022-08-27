Phra That Nadoon Stupa in Maha Sarakham. Photo: icon0 com.









The Phra That Nadoon or Nadoon Stupa is an ancient stupa in Mahasarakham province, in the northeast of Thailand.

This Buddhist temple is located in Na Dun (Na Doon) district of Maha Sarakham. The district organizes “The Worship of the Phra That Na Dun”, the greatest event of Maha Sarakham province with prayers, merit making and other celebrations.

Based on the discovery of relics of Lord Buddha, locals of Maha Sarakham built Phra Phra That Nadoon in 1979, for a relic permanent container. The construction was completed on 27 November 1986.

