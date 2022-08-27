August 27, 2022

Sixth confirmed Monkeypox case in Thailand reported in Maha Sarakham

8 hours ago TN
Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham, Isan

Hua Khwang in Kosum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham Province. Photo: Narupon Oat.




Thailand yesterday (August 26th), reported the sixth confirmed case of Monkeypox which is a Thai woman in Maha Sarakham, in the northeast of Thailand.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, revealed that the latest patient was a 21-year-old Thai woman who is a massage worker who recently came back from Qatar.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

