Bangkok Introduces Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched its telemedicine program at Ratchaphiphat hospital in Bang Khae district, with mobile units to be deployed to various areas in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by his deputy, Tavida Kamolvej, presided over the launch of the “Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model.”

According to Chadchart, the BMA is currently working to expand and enhance the city’s healthcare services for the general public, particularly for those in need of medical assistance. The program aims to make it easier for patients and medical staff to request and provide assistance, thereby reducing hospital crowding and workloads.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





