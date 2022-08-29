August 29, 2022

Bangkok Introduces Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model

13 hours ago TN
The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok

The Mall Bang Khae shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: easy4444.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched its telemedicine program at Ratchaphiphat hospital in Bang Khae district, with mobile units to be deployed to various areas in the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by his deputy, Tavida Kamolvej, presided over the launch of the “Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model.”

According to Chadchart, the BMA is currently working to expand and enhance the city’s healthcare services for the general public, particularly for those in need of medical assistance. The program aims to make it easier for patients and medical staff to request and provide assistance, thereby reducing hospital crowding and workloads.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Bangkok Police Chief Mediates between Rival Schools

3 days ago TN
Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

Woman held in Bangkok for sale of B11m in bogus air tickets

3 days ago TN
Old buildings in Bangkok

Woman stuck in bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok rescued by police

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Sang Anakhot Thai poised to reveal PM choice

13 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

Government Dismisses Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle, House Dissolution

13 hours ago TN
Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand

Efforts underway to return three historic artefacts to Thailand from USA

13 hours ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Nephew of Former minister Charged with Rape

13 hours ago TN
The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok

Bangkok Introduces Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model

13 hours ago TN