August 29, 2022

Nephew of Former minister Charged with Rape

13 hours ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.




BANGKOK, Aug 29 (TNA) – A nephew of a former minister arrived at the Chokchai police station as he was called to acknowledge a rape charge. He denied it.

Mr. Apidit told reporters that he was ready to prove his innocence and he was actually being blackmailed. He was responding to the allegation that he had drugged an actress and raped her.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



