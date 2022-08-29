August 29, 2022

Efforts underway to return three historic artefacts to Thailand from USA

13 hours ago TN
Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand

Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




The US Department of Homeland Security has been negotiating with the Denver Art Museum for the return of three historic artefacts to Thailand, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said today (Monday).

The three items are the Srivijaya-era Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and two bronze statues of the Dvaravati period, from the 7th to 11th centuries AD.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Sang Anakhot Thai poised to reveal PM choice

13 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

Government Dismisses Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle, House Dissolution

13 hours ago TN
Soi Na Jom Tien in Sattahip, Chonburi province

Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip district claims 21st victim

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Sang Anakhot Thai poised to reveal PM choice

13 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

Government Dismisses Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle, House Dissolution

13 hours ago TN
Buddha image at Buddhist temple in Thailand

Efforts underway to return three historic artefacts to Thailand from USA

13 hours ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Nephew of Former minister Charged with Rape

13 hours ago TN
The Mall Bang Khae shopping center, Bangkok

Bangkok Introduces Ratchaphiphat Sandbox Model

13 hours ago TN