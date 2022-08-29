Efforts underway to return three historic artefacts to Thailand from USA









The US Department of Homeland Security has been negotiating with the Denver Art Museum for the return of three historic artefacts to Thailand, Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said today (Monday).

The three items are the Srivijaya-era Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and two bronze statues of the Dvaravati period, from the 7th to 11th centuries AD.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





