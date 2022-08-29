August 29, 2022

Government Dismisses Rumors About Cabinet Reshuffle, House Dissolution

13 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Following the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha from his duties as prime minister, the government has dismissed rumors of a possible cabinet reshuffle or dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana stated in an interview on Saturday (27 Aug) that Gen Prayut still has other responsibilities within the government and that his suspension as prime minister is only in effect until the court issues a ruling on his tenure.

As required by the 2020 State Affairs Administration Act, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has assumed the role of acting prime minister.

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

