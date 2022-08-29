Sang Anakhot Thai poised to reveal PM choice









The Sang Anakhot Thai (Building Thailand’s Future) Party will unveil its candidate for prime minister once the bill on the election of MPs is enacted into law, party leader Uttama Savanayana said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference to spell out the party’s plans to reshape the future of Thailand, Mr Uttama said its candidate must have the experience to steer the country through crises.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

