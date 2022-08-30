August 30, 2022

Laotian worker seriously injured in Pattaya restaurant explosion

5 hours ago TN
A massive explosion obliterated several Thai restaurants and a building in Central Pattaya and seriously injured one Laotian worker. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The explosion shook Central Pattaya at 5.50 a.m. early this morning, August 30th. The explosion was believed to take place inside a BBQ pork and chicken with rice restaurant called “Jae Jar” located in Banglamung’s Nongprue subdistrict, according to police reports.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

