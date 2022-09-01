September 1, 2022

Warning of Chao Phraya River overflows in Bangkok and 4 provinces until Sep 10th

21 mins ago TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Bang Rak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM. Photo: Chainwit.




People living along both sides of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces, especially in low lying areas not protected by flood walls, have been advised to brace for possible river overflows from today until September 10th.

The Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation also warned agencies concerned in those provinces to prepare men and equipment, such as water pumps, and to put them on standby around-the-clock to cope with any overflows and to provide help to the affected people.

Thai PBS World



