November 15, 2022

Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured

5 hours ago TN
A Tesla Model Y electric car

A Tesla Model Y electric car. Photo: Kevauto. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A tragic traffic accident, which left two dead and three injured of diverse consideration, took place last week in China, although the images of the accident, recorded by security cameras, have now come to light.

A Tesla Model Y, which was trying to park in automatic mode on the side of a road, suddenly accelerated without its driver being able to do anything.

At first, the owner avoids colliding with several vehicles, but after a few seconds, it runs over two motorcycles and two bicycles and violently impacts with a cab, finally crashing into an power pole.

The Tesla car, drove out of control and at high speed for two kilometers along a road in Ghaozhou City, Guangdong Province.

Elon Musk’s company said it will “assist the Chinese police in investigating the accident”. It also noted that the car’s brake lights did not come on when the vehicle accelerated, matching the background data, and added that the company will actively provide the necessary assistance, according to Reuters.

-Thailand News (TN)



