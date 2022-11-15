Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured









A tragic traffic accident, which left two dead and three injured of diverse consideration, took place last week in China, although the images of the accident, recorded by security cameras, have now come to light.

A Tesla Model Y, which was trying to park in automatic mode on the side of a road, suddenly accelerated without its driver being able to do anything.

At first, the owner avoids colliding with several vehicles, but after a few seconds, it runs over two motorcycles and two bicycles and violently impacts with a cab, finally crashing into an power pole.

Out-Of-Control #Tesla Whips at Harrowing Speeds in #China Tesla Model Y suddenly accelerated after the driver appeared to try to park the car, and sped through the streets of a southern Chinese province,killing 2 people & injuring three before it finally crashed into a building. pic.twitter.com/P4CNKBBNzh — MOCez🇷🇺🇱🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇨🇳🇵🇰🇵🇸🇸🇾🇮🇳🇮🇷🇰🇵 (@Mousacisse1) November 15, 2022

The Tesla car, drove out of control and at high speed for two kilometers along a road in Ghaozhou City, Guangdong Province.

Elon Musk’s company said it will “assist the Chinese police in investigating the accident”. It also noted that the car’s brake lights did not come on when the vehicle accelerated, matching the background data, and added that the company will actively provide the necessary assistance, according to Reuters.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





