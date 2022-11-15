November 15, 2022

Air passengers advised to allow more time for their travel to airports

3 hours ago TN
Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia

A Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia. Photo: Afrogindahood.




Passengers intending to take domestic or international flights out of Bangkok are being advised to allow 3 hours before boarding time for travel to Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports.

The advice was separately issued by Thai Airways International, Thai Smile, Thai Air Asia, Thai Air Asia X, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



