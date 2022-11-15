Air passengers advised to allow more time for their travel to airports









Passengers intending to take domestic or international flights out of Bangkok are being advised to allow 3 hours before boarding time for travel to Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports.

The advice was separately issued by Thai Airways International, Thai Smile, Thai Air Asia, Thai Air Asia X, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

