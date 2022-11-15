Bangla Road checkpoints setup to prevent drugs and crime









The Patong Police told the Police Express that yesterday (November 14th) they set up two checkpoints on both ends at the entrance and the exit to Bangla Road from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Police checked every person who entered and exited the Bangla road. The target search was for knives, guns and other weapons, illegal drugs, wanted suspects, and for tourists’ safety.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

