November 15, 2022

Bangla Road checkpoints setup to prevent drugs and crime

6 hours ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




The Patong Police told the Police Express that yesterday (November 14th) they set up two checkpoints on both ends at the entrance and the exit to Bangla Road from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Police checked every person who entered and exited the Bangla road. The target search was for knives, guns and other weapons, illegal drugs, wanted suspects, and for tourists’ safety.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship to dock at Osaka Tempozan

Indonesian tourist dies in cruise ship off Phuket

2 days ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong

Overstaying German man and Thai woman arrested with gun, bullets, gun parts, gunpowder, and drugs in Patong

3 days ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Police hunting for several pickup truck drivers after racing video on Phuket road goes viral

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Wildlife trader arrested selling 4 tiger cubs in Mukdahan

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Cambodian PM Hun Sen Cancels His Visit to Thailand After Testing Positive For Covid

3 hours ago TN
Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia

Air passengers advised to allow more time for their travel to airports

3 hours ago TN
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured

5 hours ago TN
Front view of the BMW i7 electric car

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

5 hours ago TN