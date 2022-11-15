Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Pattaya, damages tourists’ vehicles









Pattaya residents and tourists had to endure floods that damaged their property and vehicles in many areas after heavy rain wreaked the city yesterday.

A downpour struck most parts of Pattaya at 2 PM and lasted for more than an hour on Monday, The Pattaya News’s reporters reported. The low areas, such as the road along the railway, Soi Khao Talo, Soi Wat Tham Samakhi, and Khao Talo Road, were flooded, with the water level ranging from 30 cm to 1 m.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





