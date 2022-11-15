November 15, 2022

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Pattaya, damages tourists’ vehicles

6 hours ago TN
Flooded street of Pattaya. Heavy rain takes its toll on Pattaya's insufficient draining system

Flooded street of Pattaya. Heavy rain takes its toll on Pattaya's insufficient draining system. Photo: Jonathan fv.




Pattaya residents and tourists had to endure floods that damaged their property and vehicles in many areas after heavy rain wreaked the city yesterday.

A downpour struck most parts of Pattaya at 2 PM and lasted for more than an hour on Monday, The Pattaya News’s reporters reported. The low areas, such as the road along the railway, Soi Khao Talo, Soi Wat Tham Samakhi, and Khao Talo Road, were flooded, with the water level ranging from 30 cm to 1 m.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Several sachets of drug-like substances found at Pattaya nightclub during raid, say police

2 days ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets and chains

Armed gold robber swipes jewelry worth one million baht from Pattaya gold shop

5 days ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Three Egyptian suspects arrested by Pattaya police after allegedly stealing smartphones from guesthouse

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tiger at a zoo in Thailand

Wildlife trader arrested selling 4 tiger cubs in Mukdahan

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Cambodian PM Hun Sen Cancels His Visit to Thailand After Testing Positive For Covid

3 hours ago TN
Lion Air Boeing 737-900ER at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport , Indonesia

Air passengers advised to allow more time for their travel to airports

3 hours ago TN
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla Model Y on autopilot loses control in China, two dead and three injured

5 hours ago TN
Front view of the BMW i7 electric car

Thailand to Become International Hub of Electric Vehicles: Government

5 hours ago TN