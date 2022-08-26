August 26, 2022

Man arrested for allegedly opening entertainment venue without permit in Koh Samui

20 hours ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

A busy narrow street in Koh Samui. Photo: Martin Wölfle / flickr.




A man has been arrested for allegedly opening an entertainment venue without a permit, selling alcohol past the legal time limit, illegal possession of Baraku/Shisha, and allowing firearms and drugs into their venue.

A team from the Bo Phut Police this morning raided the ‘Dream Land’ entertainment venue on Samui Island. They have arrested Mr. Puwanai, 45. He is facing charges of opening the venue without a permit, selling alcohol over the legal time limit, illegal possession of Baraku, and allowing firearms and drugs into the venue.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

in Phatthalung Province

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

2 days ago TN
Sunset on Lipa Noi Beach

Engelbert Humperdinck to hold concert on Koh Samui Island

4 days ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger killed and another injured in insurgent attack in Narathiwat

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

20 hours ago TN
Old buildings in Bangkok

Woman stuck in bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok rescued by police

20 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Death Penalty Upheld for Ex-Deputy Minister Banyin Guilty of Murder

20 hours ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Prayut pressured over defence minister role

20 hours ago TN
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Motorcyclist fatally slams into concrete barrier on motorway in Sri Racha

20 hours ago TN