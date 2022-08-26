Man arrested for allegedly opening entertainment venue without permit in Koh Samui









A man has been arrested for allegedly opening an entertainment venue without a permit, selling alcohol past the legal time limit, illegal possession of Baraku/Shisha, and allowing firearms and drugs into their venue.

A team from the Bo Phut Police this morning raided the ‘Dream Land’ entertainment venue on Samui Island. They have arrested Mr. Puwanai, 45. He is facing charges of opening the venue without a permit, selling alcohol over the legal time limit, illegal possession of Baraku, and allowing firearms and drugs into the venue.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

