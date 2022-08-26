Motorcyclist fatally slams into concrete barrier on motorway in Sri Racha
An unidentified Thai motorcyclist fatally slammed into a concrete barrier on a motorway leading to Pattaya.
Peaw Yeang Thai Sri Racha rescue services on Wednesday, August 25th, assisted a badly injured motorcyclist who had slammed his blue Honda Wave 125 bike into a concrete barrier on a motorway leading to Pattaya in the Nong Kham subdistrict of Sri Racha.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
