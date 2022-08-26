August 26, 2022

Prayut pressured over defence minister role

20 hours ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Photo: Uthen Smantai.




Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted he will continue working as defence minister despite growing calls for him to step down from the role.

According to a source at the Defence Ministry, Gen Prayut did not turn up for work at the ministry on Thursday. The source said he remotely chaired a meeting of the Defence Council via video teleconference in what is seen as a bid to ease the growing pressure on him to also step down as defence minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

20 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Death Penalty Upheld for Ex-Deputy Minister Banyin Guilty of Murder

20 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai tourism continues to recover with 4 million arrivals already this year

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Prawit Wongsuwon silent on first day as caretaker PM

20 hours ago TN
Old buildings in Bangkok

Woman stuck in bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok rescued by police

20 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Death Penalty Upheld for Ex-Deputy Minister Banyin Guilty of Murder

20 hours ago TN
Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Prayut pressured over defence minister role

20 hours ago TN
Main Road in Sriracha, Chonburi

Motorcyclist fatally slams into concrete barrier on motorway in Sri Racha

20 hours ago TN