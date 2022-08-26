Prayut pressured over defence minister role









Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted he will continue working as defence minister despite growing calls for him to step down from the role.

According to a source at the Defence Ministry, Gen Prayut did not turn up for work at the ministry on Thursday. The source said he remotely chaired a meeting of the Defence Council via video teleconference in what is seen as a bid to ease the growing pressure on him to also step down as defence minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam and Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

