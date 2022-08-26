Death Penalty Upheld for Ex-Deputy Minister Banyin Guilty of Murder









BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Appeal Court upheld the death penalty on former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn who was found guilty of murdering a billionaire before staging a car accident to conceal the crime.

The Phra Khanong Criminal Court today read the ruling of the Appeal Court for Banyin who was also a veteran representative of Nakhon Sawan province. Earlier he was found guilty of premeditated murder and murder to conceal his other crime.

