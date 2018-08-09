Monk who Bought Private Jet Sentenced to 114 Years





A former jet-setting Buddhist monk whose lavish lifestyle infuriated Thais received a 114-year prison sentence Thursday for fraud, money laundering and computer crimes, a court official said.

Wirapol Sukphol provoked outrage in 2013 when a YouTube video showed him wearing designer sunglasses in a private jet with a Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage by his side.

As a result of the controversy, the 39-year-old, who is also known as Luang Pu Nen Kham, was defrocked. He was also accused of raping an underage girl and allegedly had sexual relations with several women, and had impregnated one.

Wirapol fled to the United States and was arrested in 2016 in California where a court ordered his extradition. He had denied the charges and claimed he was ready to fight them in court.

The Ratchada Criminal Court in Bangkok handed his prison term Thursday, a court official, who requested anonymity, told reporters.

Full story: BenarNews

Wilawan Watcharasakwet

Bangkok

Copyright ©2018,BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

