Activist Veera given suspended jail term, ordered to do social





Political activist Veera Somkwamkid was today given a 16- month suspended jail term and ordered to do social work for one year after he was found guilty by the Criminal Court of defaming Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul, the national deputy police chief.

He was also fined one million baht plus interest thereon for the same offence.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

