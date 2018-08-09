Mother Pleads for Plane Doors to Be Opened as Baby Passes Out from Heat





A video recorded August 3 on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight shows a mother pleading with airline staff to open the plane’s doors after her infant child lost consciousness due to the heat. The plane reportedly sat on the tarmac for two hours with a failed air conditioner.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media as well as Pakistani TV, shows a woman screaming at officials in front of a plane door while a man holds her unconscious baby and others fan the child and berate the staff for not helping the situation. One official tells the woman to wait, while another is heard saying in Urdu, “[sic] would have opened the door… [we are] talking to the pilot,” Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported.

Others on board the plane, which was due to fly from Paris to Islamabad, can be heard chanting in English: “shame, shame!”

