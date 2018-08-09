Turkey sues U.S. officers at Incirlik base “for terrorist ties”





PanARMENIAN.Net – A group of attorneys loyal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have initiated legal action against U.S. officers attached to the strategic Incirlik Air Base in Turkey for alleged ties with terrorists, according to a new report, Sputnik says.

The Turkish attorneys want to temporarily halt all operations at the Incirlik base to execute a search warrant, Stars and Stripes reported Wednesday, August 8. The attorneys involved in the case are part of the Association for Social Justice and Aid, which comprises individuals who back Erdogan, the report said.

The criminal complaint says that scores of high-ranking U.S. officers are linked to Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric living in the U.S. who Erdogan says was instrumental in the 2016 attempted coup against his government.

