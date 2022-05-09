Laos Lifts Entry Requirements for Fully Vaccinated Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – Lao PDR has lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists, following a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

In 2020, there were 80% fewer international visitors to Laos than there were in 2019 when 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the country.

Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, deputy minister and deputy head of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office said international checkpoints will reopen for Laotian citizens and foreigners who are fully vaccinated.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand

