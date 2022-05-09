May 9, 2022

Laos Lifts Entry Requirements for Fully Vaccinated Tourists

4 hours ago TN
Terminal of Wattay Airport in Vientiane, Laos

Terminal of Wattay Airport in Vientiane, Laos. Photo: Binderdonedat.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Lao PDR has lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists, following a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

In 2020, there were 80% fewer international visitors to Laos than there were in 2019 when 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the country.

Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, deputy minister and deputy head of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office said international checkpoints will reopen for Laotian citizens and foreigners who are fully vaccinated.

Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



