August 11, 2022

Sattahip nightclub fire deaths rise to 16

3 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Another Mountain B pub fire victim has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16, the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office said yesterday.

Sittichai Ouilert, a 23-year-old sailor on the frigate HTMS Naresuan, died on Tuesday at Chon Buri Hospital, the Office said in an Facebook post yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Policeman riding a motorbike in Thailand

Mountain B nightclub owner released on bail with conditions

3 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Owner of Inferno Pub Isn’t Nominee: Police

3 days ago TN
Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Fatal Sattahip fire pub owner detained, admits guilt

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Traffic Police officer

Back Seat Belts Mandatory in Thailand as of September 5

2 hours ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Electoral law amendment bill doomed as joint sitting of parliament lacks quorum

3 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Ambulances in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sattahip nightclub fire deaths rise to 16

3 hours ago TN
BTS Skytrain at Chong Nonsi station, Bangkok

TCC Opposes Pricey Fares for Green Line Extension

3 hours ago TN
The Temple of the Tooth in Kandy

Prayut confirms ousted Sri Lankan president will temporarily stay in Thailand

19 hours ago TN