August 11, 2022

TCC Opposes Pricey Fares for Green Line Extension

3 hours ago TN
BTS Skytrain at Chong Nonsi station, Bangkok

BTS Skytrain at Chong Nonsi station in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) said it disagreed with the recent decision by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to start collecting variable fares beginning at 14 baht on the Green Line’s second-phase extensions.

Assistant Secretary of the TCC’s public transportation subcommittee Kongsak Chuenkrailart stated that the announced fare range of 14 to 44 baht for the second-phase extension of the Green Line would raise the transportation burden on customers.

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



